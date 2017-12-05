Do you have too much risk in your retirement?

The stock market is breaking record after record, but what does that mean for the average person who’s invested in the market today?

Tyson Thacker from B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions, joined Brian Carlson to talk about asset allocation and being properly balanced.

“For the vast majority of the families we meet with, because of the growth in the market, their stocks/bonds mix is out of balance and so they could be setting themselves up for a big financial fail,” Thacker said.

Are you taking on too much risk?

