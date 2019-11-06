Breaking News
Initial numbers out of Salt Lake County show Mendenhall leading Escamilla 59% to 41%
Behind the Badge Banner

On the streets.  Investigating. Serving our communities.

Often putting their lives on the line to keep us safe.

Shining a well-deserved spotlight on law enforcement officers…showing how, and why, they choose to protect and serve.

If you know an outstanding officer that goes above and beyond the call of duty, tell us here at ABC4.com so that we can share his, or her, inspiring story. Then tune in for our "Behind the Badge” reports Tuesdays at 10:00 on ABC4 Utah.

‘Every crime scene tells a story’ Sgt. Cynthia Archuleta’s UPD Forensics Team expertly gathers & analyzes the evidence

Behind the Badge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department Sergeant Cynthia Archuleta’s team is like a real-life cast of “CSI” solving murders and other major crimes by analyzing DNA, blood splatter and gunshot trajectories but this is no TV show. The victims and perpetrators are real and cases hang in the balance.

Bones and teeth glow under ultraviolet light, revealing secrets of what happened to their previous owner or owners. The Unified Police Department Forensics team gets their share of mysterious and gruesome cases, like the time 13 severed hands and feet were discovered in a local cemetery. 

“Every crime scene tells a story and our job is to collect those pieces and to figure out what happened,” Sgt. Archuleta told Behind The Badge. “Sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and I have these epiphanies of things we should do or things we should look at.”

Overseeing the UPD Forensics team is the latest chapter in Sergeant Archuleta’s law enforcement career which started as a rookie corrections officer.

“I remember sitting the first week in the Correctional Academy watching safety videos of officers and inmates getting shanked,” she said. “And I thought ‘Oh gosh, what have I gotten myself into?'”

It turns out she had gotten herself into a 19-year career that’s included stints as a patrol officer, a narcotics officer, a K-9 handler and a school resource officer at Hillcrest High School.

Recently she was put in charge of supervising the Department’s nine forensics analysts.

“I’m just the lucky gal who gets to supervise these analysts,” Sgt. Archuleta said. “They are amazing and they are super talented. They are very smart. When they come together on a crime scene. They just blow me away. They’re able to work so efficiently and effectively together and they get the job done.”

Sgt. Archuleta says their work is nothing like you see on TV shows where the crime is solved in an hour. In reality, just processing a scene can take 10 hours and closing a case takes several months or even years.

“We want to know what happened and we want to put the pieces together in that puzzle,” she said. “If it comes to a conviction, that’s what we’re looking for in the end.”

Sgt. Archuleta says the goal is the same in every single case: to get justice for victims and closure for their families.

And as for those hands and feet found in the cemetery, it turns out they were not human. They were actually bear paws. 

MORE BEHIND THE BADGE:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Behind the Badge Contact Form

Latest News Videos

Tampa third-grader uses birthday money to give teacher a pay raise, says her job is 'important'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa third-grader uses birthday money to give teacher a pay raise, says her job is 'important'"

American family killed in ambush in northern Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "American family killed in ambush in northern Mexico"

Sen. Mitt Romney reacts to Mexico border killings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Mitt Romney reacts to Mexico border killings"

Sen. Mike Lee reacts to Mexico border killings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Mike Lee reacts to Mexico border killings"

What you need to know about new curbside recycling guidelines adopted by five Salt Lake County cities

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know about new curbside recycling guidelines adopted by five Salt Lake County cities"

Dryer Vent Wizard set Guinness World Record for largest ball of lint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dryer Vent Wizard set Guinness World Record for largest ball of lint"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories