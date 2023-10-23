Audi continues to expand its E-Tron family of electric vehicles for the 2024 model year. The original E-Tron crossover SUV launched in 2019, but now for its second generation, Audi calls it the Q8 E-Tron to reflect its positioning alongside the gas Q8 midsize luxury crossover that it will eventually replace.

The large luxury arm of parent company Volkswagen Group now offers a range of electric crossovers and their coupe-like Sportback cousins, including the Q4 E-Tron that shares a platform with the Volkswagen ID.4, as well as the performance imprint in the E-Tron GT and RS sedans. A tamer electric midsize sedan arrives early next year in the Audi A6 E-Tron, and we’re also expecting a redesigned Q3 small crossover next year for the 2025 model year.

Other changes across Audi’s stately lineup include standard adaptive cruise control on all 2024 crossover SUVs and most sedans, as well as an expansion of the Audi app and app store that enables remote engine start and vehicle preconditioning as standard on most 2024 Audis.

Here’s a look at the big changes.

New or redesigned 2024 Audi models

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron electric crossover SUV

A 23% larger 114-kwh battery pack (95-kwh in the outgoing model) and standard dual-motor all-wheel drive provide up to 300 miles of range with the coupe-like roofline Audi denotes as a Sportback. The standard SUV model now has a range of 285 miles. The dual motors produce 402 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque.

The three-motor system in the SQ8 E-Tron makes 496 hp and 718 lb-ft, good for a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds.

Aerodynamic improvements, ranging from the wheel designs to active grille shutters and underbody covers, reduced the coefficient of drag by 0.02. It helps boost the efficiency of the Q8 E-Tron Sportback to 2.6 miles per kwh, or 2.4 miles/kwh for the SUV.

A new power steering system with a quicker ratio, as well as stiffer front control arms and bushings, dial in more precise steering and more balanced lateral weight distribution.

An air suspension with a 3.0-inch adjustment spectrum continues to be standard, though Audi tweaked it as well as the torque distribution between the axles.

An available 19.2-kw/80-amp onboard charger cuts down the Level 2 charge time from 10 hours with the standard 11-kw onboard charger, but Audi didn’t say by how much.

Adaptive cruise control is now standard.

The 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron costs $75,595; the Q8 E-Tron Sportback starts at $78,995.

Updated and refreshed 2024 Audi models

2024 Audi A4 compact sedan, S4 sport sedan, and Allroad wagon

Audi added more standard driver-assist technology to its A4 sedan and Allroad wagon. Adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and parking sensors join automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam headlights as standard ADAS tech.

Heated steering wheel comes standard.

All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.

The 2024 A4 starts at $42,295, the A4 Allroad costs $47,995, and the S4 starts at $54,895.

2024 Audi A5 Sportback, S5 coupe, RS 5 coupe, and Cabriolet convertible

The midsize coupe and convertible get the same standard driver-assist technology upgrades as mentioned above: Adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and parking sensors join automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam headlights as standard ADAS tech.

Heated steering wheel and remote engine start come standard.

All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.

The 2024 A5 Sportback starts the bidding at $45,595, but the A5 Coupe costs $48,795; the Cabriolet versions cost $7,200 more.

2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance

2024 Audi A6/A7 and S6 sedan, A6 Allroad wagon, and RS 6 Avant/ RS 7 Sportback

Design changes for the midsize sedan include a new front grille and rear diffuser, as well as exterior colors and interior dash inlays.

Matrix-design LED headlights now come standard, but adaptive cruise control only comes standard on Premium Plus and above trim grades.

Audi launched a new RS 6 Avant wagon and RS 7 Sportback that have an uprated twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that boosts output by 30 hp and 37 lb-ft to 621 hp and 627 lb-ft. The 0-62 mph time drops from 3.6 seconds to 3.4 seconds.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron

The electric compact crossover now comes standard with adaptive cruise control as well as paddle shifters for regenerative braking.

The price ranges from $50,995 to $66,395 for the Q4 Sportback 50 E-Tron.

2024 Audi Q5, Q5 Sportback, Q5 PHEV, and SQ5

Audi’s bestseller gets many of the same changes as mentioned on the A4 and A5: The five-seat crossover has a standard heated steering wheel, and Audi adds adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and parking sensors as standard.

Remote engine start becomes standard on all but the plug-in hybrid.

The AWD Q5 crossover ranges in price from $45,795 for the base Q5 40 to $69,695 for the top SQ5 Sportback.

2024 Audi Q8 crossover SUV

The gas-only variant of the five-seat crossover SUV sports a wider, bolder grille and new headlight and taillight designs, as well as daytime running lights in four selectable patterns.

New exterior color and wheel designs as well as new trim options for the dash accents offer more luxurious options.

The 335-hp 3.0-liter V-6 now comes exclusively with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that powers the electronics and the start/stop function.

The SQ8 continues with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with a peak output of 500 hp.

Expect the RS Q8 to continue with a 591-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8.

Carryover 2024 Audi models

2024 Audi A3 small sedan carries over except for some tweaks to the dash inlay and a starting price of $36,495 for the A3 ($2,000 more for AWD); $48,095 for the S3; the RS 3 performance model tops the lineup at $62,795.

2024 Audi A8 flagship sedan carries over with a price bump ranging from $89,995 to $121,695.

2024 Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron performance sedans roll on their large 20-inch wheels unchanged, but with a starting price of $107,995 or $148,595.

2024 Audi Q3 small crossover carries over but adaptive cruise control is now standard. The price ranges from $38,195 to $43,395.

2024 Auid Q7 three-row crossover SUV mostly carries over with a starting price of $60,695.

