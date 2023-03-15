A redesigned BMW 5-Series will debut in October along with a new electric variant to be badged the i5, BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse announced on Wednesday during the automaker’s annual general meeting.

Prototypes for both the 5-Series and the i5 have been spotted testing. Also out testing are prototypes for an i5 Touring wagon and the next generation of the M5 super sedan.

The i5 Touring will debut next spring, and the new M5 should surface later next year.

While the i5 won’t get a fully fledged M variant, BMW will offer a tamer M Performance version similar to the current i4 M50, which was the top-selling vehicle from BMW M in 2022.

The new 5-Series and i5 should arrive as 2024 models. The i5 Touring probably won’t reach the U.S., given BMW’s current reluctance to sell any wagons here. The M5 will likely be a 2025 model.

The new 5-Series represents the eighth generation of the nameplate. BMW said the range will be more dynamic and more comfortable than the current generation, and it will feature a digital dash running an updated version of the iDrive interface (version 8.5). The updates are aimed at making the interface faster and more intuitive to use.

Underpinning the car will be the latest version of BMW Group’s CLAR platform for rear-wheel-drive vehicles. In addition to regular gas and diesel powertrains, the platform supports mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric configurations.

Production will be handled at BMW Group’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The plant, which turned 50 this year, is also where BMW builds the 7-Series, 8-Series, and iX.

BMW on Wednesday also confirmed an electric iX2 option for the redesigned X2 compact crossover. The redesigned X2 debuts late this year.

Related Articles