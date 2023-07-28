A rare Porsche Carrera GTZ that went up for auction via online car-trading platform Carhuna earlier this month has been sold.

GT Spirit has learned that the final bid was 1.45 million British pounds (approximately $1.86 million), which was slightly below the lowest estimate of 1.5 million British pounds. The final price paid will be higher, though, due to the required buyer’s premium.

The price is also higher than what the average Porsche Carrera GT currently trades for, but the car is much rarer. The Z in its name signifies it as one of the six (including the original prototype) rebodied Carrera GTs built last decade by Italian coachbuilder Zagato.

The Carrera GTZ was born when a Carrera GT owner from Switzerland approached Zagato in 2013 with a request to have the Porsche supercar’s standard rear deck with its mesh-lined humps replaced by a more conservative design lining up with the roof.

Porsche Carrera GTZ – Photo credit: Carhuna Porsche Carrera GTZ – Photo credit: Carhuna Porsche Carrera GTZ – Photo credit: Carhuna

Zagato ended up redesigning most of the body, though the changes are much more subtle than more recent Zagato creations. According to the coachbuilder, the aim was to create a more flowing rear reminiscent of its work done on the Porsche 356.

Five additional Carrera GT owners also chose Zagato’s conversion, the cost of which at the time could have bought another Carrera GT. The car that was just sold was the fourth of the five additional conversions and the only one that also had the interior reworked.

No change was made to the powertrain on any of the cars, meaning the Carrera GT’s sonorous 5.7-liter V-10 still spits out 603 hp. It’s sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. The combination will launch the car from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and to a top speed around 205 mph.

This particular car started out life as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that was originally delivered to a customer in the U.S. According to Carhuna’s original listing for it, just 9,350 miles were on the odometer.

