Maserati last summer launched a track-only version of its MC20 supercar in the form of the MCXtrema, but it isn’t the first time the automaker has treaded down such a path.

Back in 2006, Maserati took the covers off the MC12 Versione Corse, a track-only version of the V-12-powered MC12 supercar. Just 12 were built, plus a prototype, and now one of them is set to go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s sale on this month in Paris, France.

The car is the eighth in the 12-car series, and the pre-auction estimate is between 2.8 million euros and 3.5 million euros (approximately $3 million and $3.8 million). That’s well above the original sale price of about 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million).

While the MC12 was closely related to the Ferrari Enzo, which had its own FXX track version, the Versione Corse was based on Maserati’s MC12 GT1 race car that proved quite successful in GT competition, including winning the 2005 FIA GT Manufacturers Championship, teams’ championships in 2005 and 2006, a drivers’ championship in 2006, and the 24 Hours of Spa race in both 2005 and 2006. The success was what eventually persuaded Maserati to build the Versione Corse.

2007 Maserati MC12 Versione Corse – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

Power in the car comes from a 6.0-liter V-12 that generates a peak 755 hp. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a heavily revised version of the MC12’s 6-speed automated manual transmission designed for quicker shifts.

With just 2,535 pounds to motivate, the engine will rocket the car from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds and to a top speed of 202 mph.

A handful of the MC12 Versione Corses have been modified to make them street legal. That isn’t the case for this car, which was originally delivered to a customer in Germany. The orange paint finish, black Sparco seats, and engine are all original items, according to the listing.

The RM Sotheby’s auction is scheduled for Jan. 31. Also set to cross the block will be a scale model of the Ferrari FXX K Evo, which was used by engineers for aerodynamic testing in the wind tunnel.

Related Articles