Radford plans to deliver a track-only version of its Type 62-2 sports car based on the one-off special that competed during the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June.

The one-off Type 62-2 Pikes Peak Edition delivered a first place drive in the Exhibition class, with Tanner Foust completing the run in 9:37.326 and racking up a personal best time in the process.

Radford now wants to deliver that kind of performance to its customers, in the form of a new Type 62-2 Track Edition that will be limited to just 12 examples. The Type 62-2, a coachbuilt sports car based on the chassis of the Lotus Evora and inspired by Lotus’ Type 62 race car of the 1960s, and was revealed by Radford in 2021.

Like the Pikes Peak car, the Type 62-2 Track Edition is based on the range-topping John Player Special version of the Type 62-2, though the track car matches the road car’s 600-hp rating instead of getting the Pikes Peak racer’s full 700 hp. All Radford Type 62-2s use a version of the supercharged 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the Evora.

2023 Radford Type 62-2 Pikes Peak Edition

Some of Radford’s confirmed performance numbers for the Type 62-2 Track Edition include a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 181 mph, and a weight of 2,160 pounds.

Radford also said the car will come with specialist tire support from Yokohama, as well as a specific tool set including a laser alignment kit for the wheels. There will also be a package for the driver including Sparco racing overalls and driving shoes, plus a helmet and racing gloves.

Radford hasn’t said when deliveries will start. The company also hasn’t mentioned a price tag but said buyers will have an opportunity to train on the track with Foust as well as Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button. The track sessions will take place at the Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona.

