Electric vehicle startup Mullen this week provided an update on its plans to begin sales of the Qiantu K50 electric sports car in the U.S.

The K50 debuted in China in 2016 and is currently being homologated and prepared for production in the U.S. by Mullen, which will market it as the GT (previously Dragonfly).

A local debut of the Mullen GT is scheduled for Friday at New York’s Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The car features aluminum and carbon-fiber construction, a dual-motor powertrain, Brembo brakes, and a promised range of more than 200 miles. For the interior, leather and Alcantara help deliver a sporty and luxurious experience.

Mullen plans to offer both a standard GT and spicier GT RS. The GT will pack 375 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.2 seconds and a governed top speed of 125 mph.

Mullen hasn’t said how much power the GT RS will make but said the car will deliver a 0-60 mph time of 1.95 seconds and top speed of 200 mph.

Availability and pricing haven’t been announced.

Mullen also plans to market a compact crossover called the Five. It too will come in standard and RS guises. Mullen has previously announced a market launch for the Five in mid-2024, with production to take place at a plant near Memphis, Tennessee.

Mullen is also developing electric commercial vehicles via its 2022 acquisition of fellow EV startup Bollinger. Confirmed vehicles include the One Class 1 van and Three class 3 truck. Mullen has also previously hinted that it will build Bollinger’s B1 and B2 pickup truck and SUV.

