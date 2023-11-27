Honda is recalling the 2023-2024 Honda Accord sedan and Honda HR-V small crossover for a seat belt that can fail to secure occupants in the event of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

A rivet that secures the front seat belt plate wasn’t installed during production of the two vehicles, which were both redesigned for the 2023 model year. A missing rivet could compromise the seat belt’s ability to properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in case of a crash.

The recall affects 303,770 Accords and HR-Vs, but Honda is aware of only seven warranty claims and no known injuries or deaths related to the issue. The issue first came to light in May, and Honda started an investigation in late September.

This is the only recall for the redesigned Honda HR-V and for the redesigned Honda Accord, although 19 units of the 2023 Accord Hybrid were recalled for a loss of power in August, along with the Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Both the HR-V and the Accord earned top safety ratings from the IIHS with a Top Safety Pick+ award for withstanding crash tests and excelling at advanced driver-assist systems designed to avoid crashes.

Honda will notify owners by mail as early as Jan. 8, 2024, to take their vehicle to a Honda dealer to have the seat belt housing inspected and the rivet installed, if necessary. Both models are still under warranty but the repair will be done free of charge. If for some reason an owner paid to have the work done already, Honda will provide reimbursement.

For more info, contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda’s recall site.

