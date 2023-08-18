Maserati on Friday revealed its most extreme track car yet, the appropriately named MCXtrema. It was shown at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a highlight of Monterey Car Week. The MCXtrema is not legal for the road.

“MCXtrema embodies the sporting spirit typical of Maserati’s DNA, a declaration of a new pathway for our brand, devoted to superlative manufacturing and able to stand out in the world of luxury engine production with uncompromising performance,” Davide Grasso, Maserati’s CEO, said in a statement.

Maserati MCXtrema

Based on the MC20 supercar, the MCXtrema consists of a run of just 62 units, all of which have been claimed for an undisclosed price.

The car uses a unique carbon-fiber body designed by the brand’s Centro Stile styling department. The new body features air intakes over the exposed carbon-fiber roof, a central spine (likely for aerodynamics) that runs from the roof to the large rear wing, a pronounced front splitter and rear diffuser, and plenty of scoops and ducts. Maserati says it has adjustable aerodynamic elements, but the company didn’t specify which. It’s painted a flat (or frozen) blue with the number 24 on the doors, possibly as a nod to the car’s original name, which was Project24.

The body rests over the MC20’s carbon tub, which was developed by race car chassis maker Dallara. An FIA-homologated roll cage adds even more rigidity.

Set midship is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 from the MC20, here tuned for 730 hp rather than the MC20’s 621 hp. New turbos were the main factor in the bump in power.

Maserati MCXtrema

Maserati didn’t share details on the design or engineering of the MCXtrema, but it uses a 6-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters, Brembo brakes, and 18-inch forged wheels with center locks, lightweight Lexan windows, and an adjustable suspension. The brand has hinted the dry weight is less than 2,755 pounds.

Inside, the car features a centrally located single seat with a yoke-style steering wheel. The driver is also surrounded by a variety of controls, likely to adjust vehicle systems to tune performance to the track and conditions.



Maserati has said it plans to give customers access to a full program of driver coaching courses, track experiences, and logistics support. Ferrari and Lamborghini offer similar programs.

