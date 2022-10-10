Lexus has continued to further refine the LC every year since the car’s 2018 introduction, and the 2023 model sticks to that trend.

The key change for the new model year is a more taut suspension for the V-8-powered LC 500, aimed at delivering a nimbler vehicle and increased driver feedback. Tweaks made to the suspension are said to enhance steering feel and provide a more linear steering response, resulting in what Lexus describes as improved steering effectiveness during high-speed cornering.

For buyers looking to sharpen things further, there’s an available sport package for the LC 500 that adds multiple upgrades including a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, Yamaha rear dampers, performance brake pads, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels (20-inch wheels are standard). The package also adds Alcantara trim on the seats.

2023 Lexus LC Convertible

For cars equipped with the standard glass roof, the 21-inch wheels feature a polished finish with gloss-black accents. A carbon-fiber roof is available as an alternative on the LC, and in the case of the convertible there’s an automated soft top that takes around 15 seconds to go up or down, plus the ability to operate at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Also new for 2023 is the additional color Cloudburst Gray, which comes with a $500 premium.

In the cabin, there’s an uncluttered dash with a 10.3-inch central touchscreen. Trim materials include Alcantara and hand-stitched leather, which are joined by dash accents with a satin metallic finish. Color themes include black, toasted caramel, and red. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa are all supported.

2023 Lexus LC

The 2023 LC is offered with the choice of a V-8 in the LC 500 grade or a hybrid setup built around a V-6 in the LC 500h grade. The convertible is offered exclusively with the LC 500 grade.

The V-8 is Lexus’ familiar 5.0-liter V-8, rated in the LC 500 at 471 hp and mated to a 10-speed automatic that Lexus said was updated to deliver more direct shifts.

The LC 500h hybrid grade features a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motor combo good for 354 hp, as well as an electronic continuously variable transmission in combination with a 4-speed automatic, which together simulate the feel of the transmission in the LC 500. The LC 500 is the quicker of the two, delivering 0-60 mph acceleration in about 4.4 seconds. In both cases drive is to the rear wheels only.

2023 Lexus LC

Buyers seeking greater performance may want to wait as Lexus in April teased what appears to be a hotter variant, perhaps even the oft-rumored LC F variant. However, no additional updates on the status of the mystery variant have been provided.

The 2023 LC is due to reach dealerships in November. Pricing information is listed below.

2023 Lexus LC 500 – $94,600

2023 Lexus LC 500h – $100,600

2022 Lexus LC 500 Convertible – $102,650

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

Related Articles