After teasing us for months, Lamborghini’s new Huracán Sterrato finally made its debut late on Tuesday during a special event at 2022 Art Basel in Miami.

The car is the production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept shown in 2019, and it’s confirmed as the last Lamborghini to feature a powertrain consisting solely of a gas engine. Starting with the Aventador successor due in 2023, which will be powered by a V-12 plug-in hybrid setup, every Lamborghini will feature some form of electrification. The automaker plans for its full lineup to consist only of electrified cars as early as 2024.

This should make the Huracán Sterrato particularly desirable in the eyes of collectors, especially considering Lamborghini is also limiting production to 1,499 units worldwide. Lamborghini hasn’t said how much of that tally will make it to the U.S.

Sterrato is the Italian word for “dirt road,” and this designation signifies the new Huracán variant as being ideal for rally-style dirt tracks and other rough surfaces. The car even has a Rally mode designed for high-speed driving in low-grip conditions. The new mode joins the existing Strada (Street) and Sport modes found in the Huracán.

“With the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Sterrato, we have uniquely combined the driving experience of a true super sports car and the fun of driving a rally car,” Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, said in a statement.

Beyond the Rally mode, the Huracán Sterrato benefits from 44 mm of extra ground clearance over other Huracán variants, as well as track widths increased by 30 mm up front and 34 mm at the rear. Flared wheel arches cover the widened track and give the car its distinctive look.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Additional upgrades include an aluminum skid plate up front, reinforced side sills, a new rear diffuser, driving lights, and a roof-mounted scoop. This last feature not only looks cool but also supplies the engine with clean air when driving in dusty conditions. Buyers will also be able to add roof racks.

The engine is the same 5.2-liter V-10 found in other Huracáns, tuned here to deliver the 601 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque of the original Huracán LP 610-4. Drive is to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical locking differential. Performance estimates—on pavement—include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

Stopping power comes from carbon-ceramic brake rotors clamped down by six-piston calipers up front and four-piston in the rear. The braking system is housed within a set of 19-inch wheels wrapped in custom Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tires. The tires measure 235/40 up front and 285/40 at the rear, and feature a specially developed compound designed to deliver grip on both rough surfaces and smooth pavement.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Inside the car, Lamborghini has installed Alcantara trim, as well as new elements in the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system unique to the model. The new elements include a compass, geographic coordinate indicator, steering angle indicator, and inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator.

Production of the Huracán Sterrato starts next spring. Pricing information should be announced closer to that date.

Don’t be surprised if more supercars with some off-road capability arrive in the years ahead, especially as supercar sales continue to grow in emerging markets, where road conditions aren’t always the best. More buyers are also looking for supercars they can drive throughout the year, as well as drive without fear of potholes doing major damage. It’s why Porsche also launched the high-riding 911 Dakar sports car during this month’s 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

