Jaguar Land Rover announced Thursday that current Jaguar EVs will soon have access to Tesla Supercharger stations in North America, while all future EVs from the Jaguar brand will include the Tesla NACS charge port.

Next-generation EVs from the brand, set to launch in 2025, will have the NACS port, with no need to use an adapter. That’s the intent for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, according to the automaker. Expect models from companion brand Land Rover to do the same.

Tesla Supercharger connector – now called NACS

NACS will completely replace the CCS Combo 1 port in those future Jaguars, meaning that there will be no separate J1772 port for Level 2 charging. That will also use the NACS connector, so Jaguar EVs bought by I-Pace owners will either need new home chargers or adapters there as well.

Jaguar says that it will also source adapters from Tesla for I-Pace drivers, once available. It didn’t yet say whether those will be included with new I-Pace models, or whether they’ll be sent to current I-Pace owners or available for sale.

Don’t expect to see an I-Pace with the NACS port, though. Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell last month officially confirmed that Jaguar will abandon the I-Pace by 2025, before next-generation Jaguar EVs are set to arrive.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace

As we found earlier this year, the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace is a much better EV than the model originally was on arrival back in late 2018. That’s because of a snappier, cleaner interface, as well as both more usable range and more straightforward range estimates. Meanwhile the I-Pace’s unique compact-crossover design, quiet interior, and sporty driving feel carry over.

Jaguar points to the Tesla Supercharger network as fast, reliable, and convenient, and it says that the shift to NACS “is part of the strategy to create a global EV ecosystem to support Jaguar clients.” It’s the latest in a long list of automakers who have in recent months shifted from the CCS charge port to Tesla’s design—and access to its fast-charging network that consistently outperforms other networks in reliability. It remains to be seen whether Tesla will be able to maintain that experience with other brand’s EVs.

Tesla Supercharger

That said, NACS is soon likely to become a true standard but is, as the name implies, a North American standard. Other markets will continue to use other charge port designs—like ChaoJi for China and CCS for much of the rest of the world.

Related Articles