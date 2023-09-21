Czinger is considering alternative models to the Hyper GT coupe as its second model line, and the hugely popular SUV segment may be the ticket.

Speaking with Autocar in an interview published on Thursday, Czinger CEO and founder Kevin Czinger said the company has a couple of vehicles in the pipeline and the next one after its debut 21C hypercar may not be the Hyper GT coupe shown last year.

He said the company is looking at closely at an alternative, a model he described as an “off-road-on-road” vehicle and potentially following in the footsteps of the Lamborghini Urus.

Launching an SUV would make the most sense, at least financially. SUVs from Aston Martin, Bentley, and Lamborghini all account for roughly 50% of those automakers’ sales, and at Porsche the segment accounts for an even greater percentage of sales.

Czinger Hyper GT

Czinger didn’t provide any specific details on the mystery model but said it would use the same design language as the 21C so people will recognize it as a Czinger vehicle.

Autocar also reported that Czinger will likely use the same hybrid powertrain as the 21C in the SUV, though perhaps with output dialed down from the hypercar’s maximum 1,331 hp. The powertrain consists of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-8 and a trio of electric motors, and has been confirmed by the company for the Hyper GT coupe with a 1,250-hp rating.

The vehicle would also likely use the same 3D-printed production methods as the 21C. This does away with tooling, assembly lines, and all the other expensive trappings of traditional automotive manufacturing, allowing for more flexibility. Essentially, all metal parts, including some made from titanium and heat-resistant Inconel are 3D-printed, while body panels are made from composite materials.

Production of Czinger vehicles is planned to take place at a plant in Los Angeles.

