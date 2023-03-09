BMW this summer will start rolling out an updated version of iDrive (version 8.5) that aims to make using the interface system faster and more intuitive.

The key change will be the introduction of a customizable home page on the infotainment screen where popular functions are arranged on a single level for easy access. It will mean no longer having to enter submenus for accessing a popular function, helping the driver to remain focused on the road.

Live widgets will also appear in a vertical arrangement on the driver side of the infotainment screen. These will be selectable with a swipe of the finger.

Once the driver or a front passenger is finished with the function, returning to the home screen will be possible with a single tap of the home icon found at the bottom of the infotainment screen.

BMW iDrive interface version 8.5

In November, BMW will start rolling out iDrive version 9.0. This next-generation version, which will be powered by Google’s Android operating system (the current iDrive uses Linux), will make the home screen permanently viewable on the infotainment screen.

BMW said the new iDrive system will also make it possible to display individually configurable graphics on the infotainment screen as an alternative to the standard navigation map view.

iDrive 8.5 will begin rolling out in July on the 7 Series, iX, i4, X5, X6, X7, and XM. More models will follow. Starting in November, version 9.0 will appear in the 2-Series Active Tourer and X1, again with more models to follow.

Related Articles