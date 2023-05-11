We’re only five rounds into the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship but Aston Martin is already celebrating its success this season with a special version of the DBX707 super SUV.

Available for the 2024 model year, the new Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23, the name borrowed from Aston Martin’s 2023 F1 race car, features a design that mimics the look of the DBX707 that serves as the official F1 medical car. The blend of green and yellow colors is also a nod to the livery of Aston Martin’s F1 car.

The exterior color is a shade called Podium Green, and it’s combined with another green, Aston Martin Racing Green, for the brake calipers. Aston Martin refers to the yellow accents as Lime, continuing the green theme. Completing the look on the outside are a pair of Q by Aston Martin fender badges.

The Lime color is repeated inside as contrast stiching, and is joined by seat trim combining black and green leather. The seat backs are made from carbon fiber. “AMR23” scripts on the door sills provide the final touch.

No change has been made to the mechanicals. The DBX707 comes powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 tuned to deliver 697 hp. Official performance claims for the SUV include a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

Aston Martin is currently accepting orders for the 2024 DBX707 AMR23 Edition. The automaker hasn’t announced a price or said how many will be available.

Aston Martin has proven to be a surprise force in the 2023 F1 season, thanks in part to new recruit Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion has made the podium in four out of the five races this season, finishing third on each occasion. As a result, Alonso is currently third in the drivers’ standings, while Aston Martin is ranked second in the constructors’ standings, behind Red Bull Racing.

