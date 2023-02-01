Land Rover’s stylish Range Rover Velar enters the 2024 model year with subtle updates that help further enhance what’s already a well-rounded luxury crossover.

While the focus of the changes is in the cabin, on the outside the designers have added a revised grille with extra detailing for the mesh pattern, a new signature for the daytime running lights similar to what’s found on the larger Range Rover models, new internals for the taillights, and a new rear fascia design.

Inside, a new dash greets the driver and front passenger. It sports a single 11.4-inch floating screen in the center stack instead of the current twin-screen design. Not only does the new design look neater, Land Rover says the new screen’s mounting makes it easier to reach, and its larger size makes information also easier to read. There are also fewer reflections due to only one screen being present.

Also new to the Range Rover Velar’s cabin are more trim options (including leather-free options) and improved connectivity, including the latest version of Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The new infotainment system is easier to use thanks to the addition of sidebars that feature controls for popular features like the climate, seating, and audio settings, as well as navigation and cameras. The system also shows a Pre-Drive menu at the start of the journey that lets the driver quickly adjust features like the window defrosters or, when available, heated seats.

The infotainment system’s other features are also said to require less interaction time, with around 80% of tasks capable of being performed within two taps of the home screen. There’s also support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless charging for mobile devices. Over-the-air updates are also possible and now cover around 80% of the vehicle’s various on-board computers, Land Rover says.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

There hasn’t been any change to the powertrains. The standard powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 247 hp. It delivers 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 135 mph. Above this is a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and mild-hybrid combination. The powertrain is good for a total 395 hp and will spirit the crossover from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds and on to a governed top speed of 155 mph.

With both powertrains, an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard. The 3.0-liter engine also comes with a feature to adjust the suspension. Known as Adaptive Dynamics, this adjusts things like the suspension stiffness and includes a specific calibration for off-road driving. Land Rover also offers its Terrain Response drive mode selector which adjusts the powertrain, transmission, all-wheel-drive system, suspension, and stability control.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is already available and starts at $62,775, including a $1,275 destination charge. That’s up slightly on the 2023 model’s $61,450 base sticker.

