The 2024 Infiniti QX80 coasts into the new model year essentially unchanged, but with a higher starting price.

Scheduled to arrive at dealerships soon, the 2024 QX80 starts at $76,045, including the $1,895 destination charge. That’s up $1,650 from the 2023 model year, which saw a $2,400 price increase from the previous year. The price increase encompasses a $1,450 bump in the MSRP and a $200 increase in the destination charge.

For 2024, the QX80 is available in base Luxe, mid-tier Premium Select, and top Sensory trim levels. The Premium Select and Sensory are priced from $80,680 and $87,730, respectively.

2024 Infiniti QX80

The only equipment change for 2024 is a newly available Dark Chrome Appearance Package for the QX80 Sensory grade. This adds a darkened chrome grille surround, front and rear fascia trim, and fender vents, along with black-painted mirror caps.

No change was made to the sole powertrain, a 5.6-liter V-8 producing 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is connected to a 7-speed automatic transmission, and the combination is good for up to 8,500 pounds of towing capacity. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all models; four-wheel drive is a $3,150 option on the QX80 Luxe and a $3,100 option on the other two grades.

2024 Infiniti QX80

QX80 production is handled exclusively by a plant in Kyushu, Japan. The Infiniti is a twin of the Nissan Armada, sold globally as the Nissan Patrol.

Originally badged as the QX56, the current-generation QX80 has been on sale since the 2011 model year with some refreshes in between. Infiniti previewed a next-generation version with the QX Monograph concept unveiled during 2023 Monterey Car Week. Infiniti hasn’t said when a redesigned QX80 will appear, but a launch late this year or early next year seems likely.

