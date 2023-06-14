The Discovery Sport enters the 2024 model year with subtle updates that help further enhance what’s already a practical compact crossover.

Key among the updates is a revised dash sporting an 11.4-inch floating screen in the center stack that takes over for many of the physical controls on the current model.

To make up for the lack of buttons, the designers have added permanent sidebars to the screen with controls for popular features like the climate, seating, and audio settings, as well as navigation. According to JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover), around 90% of tasks can be accessed within two taps from the home screen. Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay are also on offer for drivers that prefer those systems.

The steering wheel is also a new design and features some physical controls for various functions, and voice activation can also be used to control some functions. The gear lever is also a new design. It’s smaller and more refined than before, and adds to the uncluttered look of the cabin.

2024 Discovery Sport

Some of the changes should feature in an updated version of the related Range Rover Evoque, prototypes for which have been spotted testing.

Continuing to be available on the 2024 Discovery Sport is the option of seven seats instead of the standard five-seat setup. A panoramic glass roof is also available and helps add a sense of space to the cabin.

2024 Discovery Sport

On the outside, the 2024 Discovery Sport features new details, depending on the grade. The Discovery Sport S features body-colored rocker panels and a unique grille with a gloss-black finish. And Dynamic models further dial things up with features like a contrast roof color, gloss-black accents, and unique wheel patterns ranging up to 21 inches in diameter.

For the U.S. market, the 2024 Discovery Sport is offered exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 mated to a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Peak output is 246 hp, which according to JLR is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around 7.5 seconds.

2024 Discovery Sport

Pricing starts at $50,075 for the base Discovery Sport S with five seats. Adding a third row bumps the starting price to $51,795. The better-equipped Sport Dynamic SE starts at $54,275. All figures include a $1,175 destination charge.

The current Discovery Sport arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a major update for 2020. When the crossover is finally redesigned in the years ahead, it is likely to move to electric powertrains exclusively.

