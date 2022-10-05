As we learned in July, the 2023 Acura TLX Type S is the latest recipient of Acura’s exclusive PMC Edition treatment.

The name comes from the Performance Manufacturing Center, Acura’s specialist plant in Marysville, Ohio, originally set up to handle NSX production. But since 2019, Acura has been applying the same tender love and care the NSX receives at the plant on a limited number of regular models known as the PMC Editions, including the same paint finishes normally reserved for the Acura supercar.

For the TLX Type S PMC Edition, Acura is offering up the NSX colors Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. Acura will start accepting reservations for Curva Red from Oct. 6, for 130R White on Nov. 9, and for Long Beach Blue on Dec. 8. Pricing hasn’t been finalized but Acura said to expect a starting fifure in the low-to-mid $60,000 bracket. Just 300 build slots will be offered in total.

2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

In addition to the special paint, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is distinguished by Berlina Black on the roof, antenna, and door handles, black chrome exhaust tips, and copper-finished 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. The exterior also features a smattering of carbon fiber, including the decklid spoiler and rear diffuser. Carbon fiber is also used to dress up the cabin, together with illuminated treadplates, and a unique numbered serial plaque.

The TLX Type S PMC Edition is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that delivers a peak 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring. Acura quotes 0-60 mph acceleration in around 5.0 seconds, which the automaker says is 25% quicker than the standard TLX. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, up from 130 mph for the standard TLX. There’s also a sport-tuned suspension setup and Brembo brake package.

The TLX Type S is the fourth Acura to receive the PMC Edition treatment, and the first to be offered with multiple color options. Earlier vehicles included the RDX, MDX, and TLX.

