WATCH THIS: Simulation shows massive boulder’s journey down Utah mountain

SPRINGVILLE, UT (ABC4 News) A new computer model shows the 2,270-foot path that a massive boulder took as it rolled down a mountain and landed in a homeowner’s front yard.

Utah Department of Natural Resources & Geological Survey graphic of rockfall in July in Springville.

While the rock’s journey was almost a half mile – the elevation drop was 1,020 feet. At one point it bounced and was airborne for 142 feet before landing again. The rock split into two parts during its journey. The smaller piece stopped shortly after that, but the larger piece traveled another 633 feet. It went right between two houses – demolishing a large landscaping rock. Then the boulder basically bounced across the street – creating a crater in the street and crushing parts of the driveway of the home where it finally stopped.

Utah Department of Natural Resources & Geological Survey graphic of rockfall in July in Springville.



The Round Peak Fire in July is blamed for setting the rock on its destructive journey. This computer video was provided by the hazard team at the Utah Geological Survey.

The DWR says what happened in Springville should be “a reminder for all of us. We should be aware of the hazards that exist in our communities and neighborhoods.”

Utah Department of Natural Resources & Geological Survey graphic of rockfall in July in Springville.

