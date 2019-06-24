Utah man fails to file 11 years of tax returns, says his social security number was issued in error

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 54-year-old Utah man charged with tax evasion says his social security number is not evidence of his citizenship in the U.S.

According to charging documents, Paul Joseph Parker of Taylorsville was charged with 11 felonies for failing to pay state taxes since 2007. He has stopped paying the IRS in 2012.

Parker has received wages and retirement income from 2013 – 2017 of over $218,000.

In 2013 the tax commission indicated he owed $16,000 from 2008-2012 and were able to garnish his wages for four years but he continued to protest having to pay any taxes at all, documents state.

Parker had multiple responses to correspondence sent to him from the Utah State Tax Commission saying:

a. He has not contracted to do business with USTC and therefore does not owe any tax.

b. His social security number was given to him in error and is not evidence of his citizenship of the United States.

c. He does not understand the assessments against him and requires certified assessments and supporting documentation so they can be reviewed by a local accounting firm.

d. USTC’s attempts to tax him are interloping on a private contract between him and his employer. He accused USTC of extortion, attempting to conf,rscate his private property and threatening, intimidating and coercing his employer.

e. He is independent from all associations with the United States and any past association was due to fraud by men acting as agents of the United States.

f. He has not elected to become a United States citizen and does not reside in the State of Utah.

g. Courts of the State of Utah have no jurisdiction over him. h. Since USTC did not respond to the requests made in one of his letters, the assessments against him are void.

Additionally, documents state Parker continues to fill out his W-4 forms with current employers indicating he is tax exempt, when he does not fit the criteria.

The state has filed tax evasion charges for the years 2013-2017 indicating he owes the state over $16,000, according to documents.

Parker was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after a $25,000 warrant for his arrest was issued on June 19. He has since been released from custody.

Parker faces five second-degree felony counts of tax evasion, five third-degree felony charges of failure to file a tax return and one second-degree felony count of pattern of unlawful activity.

A background check on Parker shows multiple prior convictions for allowing a vicious animal to run at large and animal nuisance.

What others are reading: