Utah Highway Patrol 4th of July Enforcement Plans to help keep everyone safe

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol has a safety plan, a way to help everyone stay safe on the 4th of July.

According to AAA, a record-number of travelers – nearly 49 million – will be hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday.

41.4 million of those will be traveling by car.

UHP said research shows that 94% of all crashes are caused by human error or choice.



“Our goal is for everyone to get where they’re going and to get home safely,” stated the UHP. “Last year in Utah, 1 person was killed in traffic crashes over the 4th of July holiday. That’s one too many.”

The troopers plan to increase enforcement with extra DUI patrols and a Blitz.

“Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will work over 170 extra DUI shifts over the 4th of July holiday,” said UHP. “We’ll be having a DUI blitz on Saturday night in Salt Lake County.”

UHP has also added extra safety shifts to the weekend to address speeding, seat belt use and distracted driving.

Troopers also stressed how using your seat belt can save your life.

“Troopers see the difference seat belts make in even minor crashes all the time,” said UHP. “Make sure you and everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every trip, every time. If you’re traveling a long distance and passengers want to sleep, make sure they stay properly buckled at all times.”

Not staying sober and alert are huge risk factors in crashes and fatalities.

“If your plans include drinking alcoholic beverages, make sure they also include a safe and sober ride home,” said UHP. “Officers will be working over 170 extra DUI shifts through the 4th of July weekend. Every instance of drunk driving is 100% preventable. Drive sober.”

Troopers also want to remind others to never drive drowsy. It puts you and others on the road with you at risk. If you get tired behind the wheel, pull over to a safe place and rest or switch drivers.

Distracted driving is also something of great concern these days to troopers.

“Whether it’s phones, food, friends, passengers – a lot can distract you from the road,” said UHP. “When you’re driving, focus on driving. That text or call or that bite of burger can wait.”

Don’t speed, look twice and save a life are also precautions troopers would like you to take. When drivers exceed the posted speed limit, the risk for a serious injury or fatality in a crash increases.

Look Twice

There will be plenty of our two-wheeled friends out on the roads.

Take an extra second to look twice for them – especially when you’re turning at intersections or into or out of driveways, or changing lanes.

Ride to Live

Never ride beyond your skill level – check out this map that rates Utah’s roads for their difficulty for motorcyclists.

Ride ATGATT – all the gear, all the time. Your gear is the only thing protecting you in the event of a crash.

Ride sober – riding a motorcycle takes coordination, balance and most important, good judgment. Alcohol, more than any other single factor, can rob you of your ability to think clearly and ride safely.

UHP says if your celebrating with fireworks, celebrate safely.

“We know this isn’t traffic safety-related, but it’s public safety related and it’s important to us, our sister division the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office, and our firefighting friends statewide,” said UHP. “Fireworks are a great part of our 4th of July celebrations. But they have the potential to start fires and cause injuries.”

Click here for important fireworks safety tips and information.

UHP said they want to wish everyone a safe and happy 4th of July and their troopers will be out helping to make sure everyone gets home safely.

What others are clicking on: