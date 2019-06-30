Utah Fire Marshal provides list of fireworks restricted areas

For 2019 fireworks dates, go to https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks/

For an interactive map of 2019 fireworks restrictions in the Salt Lake Valley go to: https://unifiedfire.org/maps/2019-fireworks-restriction/

For 2019 fireworks restrictions statewide go to https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks-restricted-areas/

