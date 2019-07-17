Utah County K9 Havoc dies after being struck by car

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 7-year-old K9 from Utah County died after being struck by a car in Vineyard Tuesday morning.

In a press release issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, they said around 9:15 a.m Tuesday morning, a Deputy and his K9 were working in Vineyard.

The deputy had stopped in a dirt parking lot along Vineyard Road, which runs along the shore of Utah Lake near Vineyard Beach, to let his K9 Havoc, take a break.

The Deputy parked at the back of the parking lot, more than 200 feet from the road, and let Havoc out of the vehicle. While Havoc began to “inspect” the area to make sure everything was normal, Havoc unexpectedly ran west toward Vineyard Road and the shore area of Utah Lake and Vineyard Beach.

The handler called to Havoc but he did not respond and ran into the road. One motorist was able to avoid Havoc, but the second vehicle hit him. Havoc then ran back to his handler in the parking lot.

Havoc was injured but was still responsive so he took him to a Veterinarian’s office where the Doctor examined him and found no broken bones, and started an IV.

At about 10:30 a.m. while still sitting at the Vet’s office, the handler said Havoc looked at him, laid his head in his lap, and died.

Havoc was a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois who began working at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2013. He worked four years with his first handler and has been with his current handler since July of 2017.

Havoc has received many awards at various K9 trials, including his last award of 3rd place in Vehicle Narcotics search at the Las Vegas Metro Police K9 Trials last October in Las Vegas, Nevada. Havoc was the only dual-purpose dog to place in this event. “Dual-purpose” simply means Havoc was certified in both narcotics detection and patrol, according to officials.

Havoc has made hundreds of “finds” involving narcotics, including two searches where one had 10 pounds of heroin and the other had more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials say he was also involved in numerous criminal apprehensions.

His handler said Havoc showed determination and never wanted to stop working. When he was away from the job Havoc loved being active, whether it was chasing a ball, chewing on a toy, or playing with his handler’s family.

“Whatever Havoc did, he was all heart. And he will be missed.”

What others are reading: