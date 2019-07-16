Utah choir upstaged by blackout in New York does impromptu performance outside at Carnegie Hall instead

NEW YORK, NY (ABC4 News) – A Utah choir, scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, didn’t let a blackout stop them from their dream.

Instead of accepting their long-awaited opportunity of a lifetime to perform at Carnegie Hall, they took their impromptu performance and went outside.

Millennial Choirs and Orchestra, which rehearses in Utah Valley, has over 3,000 singers in their organization. They have additional choirs in California, Arizona, Texas, and Idaho. Each location offers seven performance ensembles, including non-auditioned choirs for children and youth ages 4-18, auditioned adult choirs, and symphony orchestras.

“As you may have heard, we were not able to perform our final concert at Carnegie Hall this evening due to a widespread blackout that affected a large part of Manhattan for several hours,” said a post on the group’s Facebook. “But in true MCO fashion, we made the best of the unfortunate situation and performed some of our pieces outside for passersby to enjoy during the stressful time. This is Brandon Stewart’s arrangement of “I Stand All Amazed.”

Since then, the video has been viewed by thousands of people all over the world.

“Although we regret that many of our participants and audience members missed out on performing and seeing us on the world-renowned Carnegie stage this evening, we feel blessed to have been able to touch many more hearts in an unexpected way from the street of beautiful New York City,” continued the post on their Facebook.

The choir is directed by co-founders Brett Stewart and Brandon Stewart, Millennial™ Choirs & Orchestras (MCO™) is an independent nonprofit organization that “teaches and encourages excellence in quality sacred, choral and classical music”.

MCO has released five albums: That Easter Morn, Messiah in America, O Holy Night, To Be American and Amazing Grace.

