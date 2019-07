UDATE: 12:30 p.m. Gas leak has been repaired and evacuations lifted, per Provo Fire.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several residences have been evacuated after a construction company hit a gas line Thursday morning.

According to Provo Fire Department the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on 500 West between 300 South and 400 South.

Dominion Energy is on scene and is working to fix the leak. It is expected to be fixed by 1 p.m.

From @provofire: Gas line break due to construction on 500 W, residence on the West side of 500 W from 300 S to 400 S have been evacuated while Dominion Energy works on repairs. Please avoid the area. — Provo City Council (@provocouncil) July 11, 2019

