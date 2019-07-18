Police: Woman arrested for child abuse for dragging son by the hair, placing hand around infant’s throat

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police said she dragged her son by the hair and placed her hand around the throat of her infant.

According to arresting documents, police were called to a report of a domestic assault in Holladay on Monday.

The victim told police he was arguing with Naiomi Felix, 24, because she had grabbed her older son by the hair and forcefully dragged him into his bedroom. He said she then hit the victim him several times.

The caller stated Felix then hit him several times before she used her thumb and her middle and index fingers to applying pressure to the throat of their infant child and that she has threatened to kill herself and their children in the past.

Police said there were five children, ages 5 months to 17 inside the home at the time of the incident.

Felix was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing charges of third-degree felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of child abuse, assault and four counts domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Documents state police believe Felix would constitute a substantial danger to any other person or to the community and is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court because she has a violent history and it is unlikely she will appear for court or abide by a jail release agreement.

At the time of her arrest, Felix had a felony warrant for previous charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child (x2) that occurred on April 4.

Documents state in that case, officers were called to the home after she grabbed a kitchen knife and held it to the victim’s throat, which she admitted to police she had done. She was released to her parents to “address apparent medical issues,” documents state.

Felix had additional warrants for a 2017 assault and a past conviction of retail theft.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

What others are reading: