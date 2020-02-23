Police warn residents to exercise caution after string of vehicle burglaries

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Santa Clara- Ivins Police Department issued a warning to residents following an increase in vehicle burglaries, some of which occurred at trailheads, according to St. George News.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Reed Briggs said two burglaries occurred in a parking lot at Snow Canyon State Park and another at Anasazi Valley Trailhead.

Briggs said that at trailheads, people are often gone from their cars for several hours, allowing perpetrators to take valuables and obtain personal information.

Briggs said that in the Santa Clara-Ivins jurisdiction, perpetrators took nearly $10,000 worth of valuables and money from vehicles and bank accounts.

Officials are investigating a group of people who they suspect are involved with a string of burglaries in St. George, Cedar City, Mesquite, Nevada and possibly Las Vegas and Sedona, Arizona.

Officers say the suspects are swap out rental cars to make it difficult to track them down. Officers identified that the perpetrators have had a gray Infiniti QX30, a gray Jeep Compass, a silver Nissan Rogue, a dark blue Nissan Rogue, a silver GMC Acadia and a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe.

Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety released the following public service announcement reminding residents to lock their vehicles and exercise caution with valuables.

For more information, read the full story in St. George News.

