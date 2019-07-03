Police: Three men arrested in sex trafficking sting, discover juvenile female soliciting online

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men were arrested on Tuesday for sex trafficking after an undercover operation in Weber County.

According to a press release issued by Weber County Sheriff Lt. Cortney Ryan, their Investigations Bureau conducted an undercover operation targeting sex trafficking on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance of the Salt Lake City Police Department VICE sought out to identify and locate victims of sex trafficking and locate those who are running operations to exploit underage victims.

Detectives set up at a local hotel and began to contact those posting to online websites offering services that were sexual in nature.

During the operation, three males, Ricky Davis, Shaun Shelton and Jose Roman were arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail on Solicitation of Prostitution.

One juvenile female was identified using one of the sexually oriented websites, her and her family were then contacted and law enforcement has set up services to help them.

“The sex trade has been a long-running problem throughout the country and no area is immune to it,” said Ryan. “With the availability of the internet, we have seen an increase in local problems which come along with the business.”

Ryan said protecting the youth is of upmost priority for them and they will continue to conduct these type of operations to help combat the growing trend of exploiting juveniles and the vulnerable population.

Internet Crimes Against Children: Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

What others are reading: