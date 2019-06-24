Police: Man arrested for sexually abusing 5-year-old has previous sex abuse convictions

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 49-year-old Salt Lake City man, previously convicted of child sex abuse, has been arrested for sexually abusing another young boy in 2016.

According to arresting documents, William Michael Crandall was arrested last week after an 8-year-old boy came forward and told police about being sexually abused by the man when he was 5.

During an interview at the Children’s Justice Center, the boy said he was asked several times by Crandall to touch him inappropriately and even though he did not want to, he felt pressured.

The boy said Crandall had him touch him from behind and when he was “done”, the boy said he wiped his hands off and ran from the room.

During an interview with detectives, Crandall was “guarded in his response and said it didn’t happen,” documents state.

When Crandall was asked if the child was lying, he would not say he was, according to documents.

A background check shows Crandall was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony forcible sodomy in 1993 and second-degree felony sex abuse of a child in 1997.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

