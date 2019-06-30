Police: Man arrested after assaulting friend who was trying to protect a dog he was allegedly abusing

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George man was arrested after witnesses said he was abusing his dog during his own birthday party last week.

According to documents, police were called on Tuesday to an apartment in St. George on a report of an assault.

Four men were at the location celebrating the birthday of 24-year-old Tielar Mikel Hibben. During the night two of the men noticed Hibben kicking, punching, and choking his dog Dank, documents state.

Out of concern for the animal, one of the men decided to lock the dog inside the home and he then locked Hibben outside, documents state.

Hibben then physically forced the rear door of their residence open by kicking it, causing substantial damage to the door. When he entered the home, witnesses said he began to punch one of the men in the head and body, according to documents.

When police arrived, Hibben and one of the other men had left the residence. The man who had been assaulted had some blood, scrapes, and redness on his face from the assault. The victim declined medical treatment and was not taken to the hospital, documents state.

Officers located Hibbon on Tuesday inside a trailer behind his home.

According to arresting documents, Hibbon said he was at another home celebrating his birthday when one of the men locked his dog inside. He said he kicked the door three times to get it open and when he entered the home, one of the men attacked him.

Another witness who left with Hibben from the residence, told officers he did not see Hibben abuse the dog and they were trying to get the dog back from the men inside. He said he walked around to the front door of the residence and when he came back to the rear door it was open and Hibben and the other man were “scraping”, according to documents.

When Hibben was told he was under arrest, police said he became very upset and tried to leave. Officers said they had to take hold of Hibben’s arms and pin him against a nearby vehicle in order to place him into handcuffs, documents state .

Hibben was booked into the Washington County Jail on count second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and animal cruelty.

A background check on Hibben shows previous arrests for having a dog at large without a license (x2), criminal trespassing, assault, nuisance, forgery, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

