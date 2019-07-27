Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police in Salt Lake City investigating homicide

Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning.

Police indicated the incident happened at 1211 North Redwood Road.

Additional details were not provided, An update is scheduled to be given by Salt Lake Police around 10:40 a.m.

ABC4 will update this story with details as soon as more information is available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS