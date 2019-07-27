Police in Salt Lake City investigating homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning.

Police indicated the incident happened at 1211 North Redwood Road.

Additional details were not provided, An update is scheduled to be given by Salt Lake Police around 10:40 a.m.

ABC4 will update this story with details as soon as more information is available.

Homicide this morning at 1211 North Redwood Rd. PIO will be available at approximately 10:40 a.m. to give an update. #homicide #policeactivity — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) July 27, 2019

What others are clicking on: