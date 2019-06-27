Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police in Murray looking for two suspects in firearm theft

Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Murray detectives are hoping the public can help identify two males seen on surveillance in the theft of a firearm.

According to a post on the Murray City Police Facebook page, they are attempting to locate the two in an image they provided.

Police said they are suspects in the theft of a firearm but did not indicate what store the firearm was taken from.

Police ask if you have any information for this case, to please contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 19C011557.

