Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police hoping to identify man who allegedly slapped child’s butt in residential neighborhood

Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly slapped a child’s butt who was outside playing in a Bluffdale neighborhood last week.

According to a press release issued by the Saratoga Springs/Bluffdale Police Department, the incident happened on June 26 between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Police say the child was playing in his front yard when a man approached him and slapped him on the butt. The man was later seen walking in front of a home that has a video surveillance camera.

The man is described as a white male, 30-40 years old and was wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, tennis shoes and a blue hat.

If you recognize this man, please contact Detective Coomes with the Bluffdale Police Department. 801-254-2200 ext. 48

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Nearly 40 firefighters stop brush fire from approaching Holladay homes

Utah advocates celebrate ‘phenomenal’ Pride month 

Utah teen missing for 27 days, mother holding out hope

Payson temple worker removed from position over natural hair

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS