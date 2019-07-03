Police hoping to identify man who allegedly slapped child’s butt in residential neighborhood

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly slapped a child’s butt who was outside playing in a Bluffdale neighborhood last week.

According to a press release issued by the Saratoga Springs/Bluffdale Police Department, the incident happened on June 26 between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Police say the child was playing in his front yard when a man approached him and slapped him on the butt. The man was later seen walking in front of a home that has a video surveillance camera.

The man is described as a white male, 30-40 years old and was wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, tennis shoes and a blue hat.

If you recognize this man, please contact Detective Coomes with the Bluffdale Police Department. 801-254-2200 ext. 48

