Police: Couple arrested for trying to steal phone from teen, assaulting and then dragging her with their car

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George couple has been arrested after a teen reported they tried to steal her phone then assaulted her and dragged her with their car when she tried to get it back.

According to charging document, police said a 15-year old girl listed her iPhone 8 online for $400. A married couple, Anthony and Braelie Alamillo responded to the girl’s ad, inquiring about her phone.

The girl said agreed to meet the couple at an address in St. George and Anthony and Braelie agreed to pay her the $400.00 for the phone.

The couple arrived at the home in their blue 2002 Ford Focus. Anthony Alamillo was driving and Braelie Alamillo was the front passenger, according to documents.

Braelie then exited the vehicle to meet the girl and Anthony remained inside the car.

Braelie asked the girl to see if her sim card fit the phone and the girl put it in the phone and handed it back to the the woman. The two then walked back to the car and Braelie sat down in the car and proceeded to ask Anthony if he had “another $100.00 dollars,” documents state.

Documents state the girl got the impression the couple was going to try and steal her phone so she reached through passenger window and tried retrieving her phone back from Braelie.

Instead of giving the phone back to the girl, Braelie began punching her in the head and shoulders. Anthony then drove away while the girl’s upper torso was halfway inside the car, causing her be dragged approximately 200′ before she finally was able to get her phone back and fall out of the car, arresting documents state.

During the incident, one of the Focus’s passenger’s tire ran over the girl’s foot. She was transported to the Dixie Regional Medial Center via ambulance, where she was treated for her injuries, documents state.

The couple drove back to the area of where they live and parked approximately one mile away. As they were walking home, police took them into custody.

Police said in the documents, they discovered the couple only had $4.00 on them, leading police to believe they had no intention of paying the girl for her phone.

The couple was booked into the Washington County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

A background check on Braelie Alamillo shows several recent run-ins with the law. She was charged with domestic violence assault and DV in the presence of six children when she attacked a family member. She was charged with violating a protective order on the same victim two weeks later.

Braelie Alamillo also has charges of theft (x2) and drug possession.

A background check on Anthony Alamillo shows one active felony warrant for possession of a dangerous weapon and drug possession and one other charge for drug possession.

