Park Silly Market returns every Sunday

Utah

by: Rick Aaron

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of people spent their Sunday strolling Park City’s Main Street at an event where frivolous meets fabulous.

It’s the Park Silly Sunday Market, a free weekly combination of gourmet farmer’s market and street fair featuring dozens of local artists and crafters plus 2 stages of live music and a climbing wall.

Whether you’re shopping, browsing or just hanging out – organizers say it’s a great way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful day. We have live music. We’ve got a bar. We’ve got 240 vendors on the street on any given Sunday,” said Kate McChesney, Exec. Director, Park Silly Sunday Market. “We’ve got free kids activities as well as other kids activities, a bounce house, a climbing wall, a mechanical bull and 240 vendors on the street today and we are unique every week.”

Park Silly is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 22, with the exception of the first three Sundays in August.

