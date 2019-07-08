Men charged in mall shooting now facing attempted murder for shooting at cemetery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) – Two known gang members, arrested in connection with a shooting at Fashion Place Mall in January are now facing attempted murder charges for a shooting at a local cemetery in June.

According to charging documents, Jesus Joshua Payan-Mendoza, 20, of Heber was booked into jail on Saturday and Jorge Luis Crecencio Gonzalez, 20, of Salt Lake County, was booked back into jail on June 27 after a pair of $500,000 arrest warrants were issued for their arrest.

Documents state on June 6, officers responded to the Taylorsville Memorial Cemetery on a report that someone had shot at a group of people standing at a graveside.

Documents state officers with Unified Police Department discovered multiple spent shell casings on the ground near the grave of Will Ryan, a 17-year-old who had been shot and killed in August, 2017 while standing in front of a home in Magna.

Subsequent tests showed the shell casings were fired from the same gun used by gang members in the Fashion Place Mall shooting that occurring on January 13, according to documents.

Officers were made aware that Payan-Mendoza had bragged about shooting at the individuals at the cemetery and he thought he had killed someone because he shot at them from so close. Police were also aware that Payan-Mendoza was involved in the shooting at the mall, documents state.

Police also learned Jorge Luis Crecencio Gonzalez, another suspect from the mall shooting, was with Payan-Mendoza and allegedly driving the vehicle.

Witnesses said Mendoza, a passenger, exited the vehicle and fired six bullets from a handgun toward several individuals at close range, documents state.

The group scattered and fled the scene and Mendoza was seen getting back in the car before the driver fled the area.

Documents additionally state Payan-mendoza was involved in another shooting the week before. Details of that shooting were not available.

Payan-Mendoza faces one count first degree felony attempted murder, one count second degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and six counts second-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled for a jury trial in October on one count third-degree felony enticing a riot for the incident at the mall.

Gonzalez was also charged with one count first-degree felony attempted murder and five second-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm.

He is still going through the judicial system third-degree felony charges of enticing a riot and obstruction of justice for the same incident at the mall.

