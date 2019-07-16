Man who tested positive for Hep C admits to having unprotected ‘sex’ with multiple teen girls

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old man charged with unlawful sexual activity of a minor told police he has Hepatitis C and has had unprotected sex with several juveniles.

Jaren Kesler Liljenquist sits in the Cache County Jail, charged with multiple felonies after a drug investigation led to the discovery of three men who had a “sex party” with three young teen girls.

The investigation started on July 7 when a deputy from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office told detectives with the Cache – Rich – Drug Task Force they had seized some Methamphetamine from a home after a 14-year-old girl’s parents located the meth and called the police.

The girl told the detective the meth at her home was hers and that she got it from 20-year-old Jaren Liljenquist on Friday and again on Saturday. A urine sample confirmed the girl had been using Methamphetamine.

A girl then told detectives Liljenquist this wasn’t the first time he’d given her meth and that two had engaged in “sexual activity” several times.

Police interviewed Liljenquist, who admitted to knowing the girl was 14 and said they have had “consensual sex” on three occasions. Once at her home, once at his, and the first time was during a “party” at a home in Logan.

Liljenquist told police the first time was in April while at a home in Logan with three juvenile girls and three of his adult friends, one identified as 19-year-old Jared Mackenzy Harper. He told police all of them had been drinking alcohol, using meth, and having “sex” with each other, documents state.

Jared Harper

He then told police he recently discovered he is positive for Hepatitis C and he admitted he had not used protection of any kind during any of these sexual encounters. Liljenquist then admitted that he knew having sex with a 14-year-old juvenile was wrong and against the law due to her young age, documents state.

Police also interviewed Harper who admitted to picking up all three of the girls and two of his adult male friends and driving them to one of the juvenile’s houses in Logan. Once they were at the house, the girls were provided alcohol by a 21-year-old man who was not identified in the court documents.

Documents state Harper told police one of the girls told him she was 18 and the other two were either 16 or 17, but later admitted to knowing they were 14.

Harper said he drove one of the men to a relative’s house and when he got back, he found everyone involved in sexual activity with each other. He then took one of the girls into the bedroom to have “sex” with her, according to documents.

Both men are currently incarcerated at the Cache County Jail without bail.

Liljenquist has been charged with four third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual activity of a minor, one count second-degree felony drug distribution, two counts third-degree felony drug possession and exposing a child to a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A background check shows Lilenquist has been convicted of assault by a prisoner, drug possession, threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, and domestic violence assault.

Harper has been charged with four third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

A background check for Harper shows a prior conviction of forgery.

