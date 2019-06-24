Man who spent 8 years in prison for child sex abuse arrested for attempting to entice 13-year-old boy

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who spent eight years in prison for sexually abusing children was arrested last week for attempting to lure a 13-year-old online to meet up for a sexual encounter.

Court documents indicate an online undercover agent with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was posing as a 13-year-old boy and began chatting with Lyle Leifson, 47, on Thursday.

During the course of the conversation, Leifson arranged to meet the boy at a gas station in Lehi to engage in sexual activity, documents state.

Just before 7 p.m. Leifson showed up at the indicated meeting spot, where he was met by law enforcement.

During an interview with detectives, Leifson said he had originally traveled to meet the boy for a sexual encounter but once he arrived, he changed his mind and was going to counsel the boy instead, according to documents.

Leifson was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.

He was charged on Monday in 4th District Court with two first-degree felony attempted sodomy on a child and one second-degree felony enticing a minor over the internet.

A prior records check shows Leifson was convicted of automobile homicide in 1996, and two felony aggravated sex abuse of a child in 1999 for incidents in 1995 and 1996. He was incarcerated at the Utah State Prison from 2000-2008. He is currently listed on the states sex offender registry.

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

