Man gets 5 days jail for sexually assaulting occupational therapist helping his father

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 35-year-old man will spend 5 days in jail after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a woman who had come to help his father.

Yaga Acharya was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and unlawful detention for an incident on October 31, 2018 when a female occupational therapist went to Acharya father’s home.

Documents state the woman said she was there for an evaluation and because the man does not speak English, Acharya was present. After a discussion with Acharya about his father, she went to do an assessment of the sleeping and bathroom related issues. Acharya showed her around while his father stayed downstairs.

The woman told police he then invited her to see his room and once inside the room, Acharya blocked her from leaving the room and pushed her towards the bed. He asked the woman if she wanted to make babies with him and that it would only take a couple of minutes, documents state.

The woman said while he was pushing her to the bed, he grabbed her breasts, buttocks, and private areas over her clothing. The woman was able to push him away and run downstairs so she could leave, according to charging documents.

In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded no contest on Monday to sexual battery and unlawful detention and was given 18-months probation, five days in jail and a $200 fine.

If he successfully completes probation, Acharya’s charges will be dismissed.



