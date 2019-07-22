Man charged for assaulting 90-year-old man, breaking his leg, fracturing his hip

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 60-year-old man has been arrested on a $50,000 warrant for his arrest after police said he assaulted a 90-year-old man back in March.

According to charging documents, James Edwind Hausknecht was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for second-degree felony aggravated abuse of a disabled person.

Documents state the man said Hausknecht became angry and threw a walkie-talkie at him which struck him in the groin. When the man stood up, Hausknecht pushed him back down which caused him to fall and feel severe pain in his leg.

The man said he yelled for help but his wife refused to call 911 unless he agreed to lie about how he was injured because she didn’t want the Hausknecht to be arrested, according to charging documents.

When police arrived, the man said he needed help, so he agreed and was transported to St. Marks Hospital where doctors said he had a broken femur and a fractured hip which required surgery, documents state.

The man told police Hausknecht is very hostile, verbally abusive and he is afraid of him because he is a lot larger than him, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Hausknecht admitted he threw a remote on the man’s lap which struck him in the groin. He said the man stood up and he “poked” him in the chest and he fell to the ground.

A background check for Hausknecht shows he has a lengthy criminal history including past charges of domestic violence.

He has several other arrests including intoxication (x7), DUI (x3), eight different charges of 911 reporting abuse, disorderly conduct (x3), theft (x3), simple assault, criminal mischief (x2) and stalking.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

