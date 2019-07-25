Man arrested for raping homeless woman in 2014

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a homeless woman in 2014.

Police said in August 2014, a woman reported to police she had been raped by a white male in the area of 1000 W. North Temple.

The woman said she was “incapacitated by drugs” and woke up with the suspect raping her. The woman said she tried to flag a vehicle down, but they drove past her.

The woman went to the hospital and completed a sexual assault examination which showed she had also sustained injuries from the incident.

In 2015 DNA from the kit came back, identifying Johann Selin as the suspect, according to court records.

Police said in their report the victim was homeless at the time and were not able to locate her, or Selin. A records check shows the last listed address for Selin as South Salt Lake.

In July of 2019, detectives were able to locate the victim who recalled the incident. She reiterated she never had consensual sex with Selin and she was able to identify him through photos, documents state.

Police located Selin on July 23 and during an interview with police he said he had not had sex with a woman for 7 years but told police he is constantly being told by women to stop following them, documents state.

Selin denied any physical contact with the victim and was unable to explain to police how his DNA was found on her.

A background check on Selin shows he was arrested in April and May for theft and in January he was arrested for sexual battery for grabbing a woman’s private areas over her clothing, the case was later dismissed.

Selin also has previous arrests for emergency reporting abuse, drug possession, failure to stop at the command of an officer, drug distribution, criminal trespass and domestic violence battery.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

What others are reading: