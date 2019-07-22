Man, 2 horses killed after driver runs through stop sign in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man and two horses are dead after a driver ran a stop sign in Millard County on Friday.

The Utah Highway Patrol posted pictures of the crash that happened on State Route 257 when 62-year-old Randy Haddenham failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6, crashing into the side of a horse trailer at full speed and cutting the trailer in half.

Three horses spilled onto the road, two had been killed in the crash and one of them injured.

Haddenham was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

