Three people injured when truck barrels over top of UHP trooper’s car on I-80

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were injured after a truck barreled over the top of UHP trooper’s car on I-80 Sunday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m when a trooper was investigating a previous crash at mile marker 137.

The Trooper’s vehicle was positioned in the left-hand travel lane when the driver of a truck carrying a trailer was traveling westbound in the area.

For some unknown reason, the truck carrying the trailer rolled, going over the top of the Trooper’s vehicle.

The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle, he was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, his condition is currently unknown.

A person involved from the previous crash was in the Trooper’s vehicle at the time of the crash. That person had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Trooper involved in the accident was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

WB I-80 at MP 137 (1 mi E of Lambs Canyon) Salt Lake Co.

Left Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 21:33 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 8, 2019

