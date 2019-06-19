Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s Sports Festival raises $560K for cancer research

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Huntsman Sports Festival held this past Saturday brought cyclists and runners together and helped raise over $561, 467 for cancer research.

Huntsman Cancer Foundation (HCF) combined its iconic Huntsman 140 cycling ride with a 5K and kids’ run to develop the Huntsman Sports Festival. The festival is a single-day event that allows participants more ways to get involved.

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

Huntsman Cancer

This year they added a 10K trail run to the event. The Huntsman 140 included distance options of 25, 50, 75, and 140 miles with a relay option for the 140-mile courses.

In a press release issued by the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, they say their sole purpose is to “raise funds to support the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute, which is to understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of cancer patients, and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention, and care.”

For more on the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the work they do there click here.



What others are clicking on: