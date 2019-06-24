Hundreds gather for 1033 Foundation’s fallen officer ride in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of supporters showed up Sunday for the annual Utah 1033 Ride, benefiting families of fallen officers.

The ride started at the Intermountain Harley Davidson of Salt Lake at 10:30 a.m. and was escorted by Utah’s law enforcement on a ride to the Dejora Event Center in Kamas.

Lunch was held at the event center where Shante Johnson, widow of fallen Draper Police Sgt. Derek Johnson, addressed those who came to support the cause.

Sergeant Derek Johnson was killed as he pulled up to investigate a parked car on September 1, 2013 and was shot to death.

Johnson was the 136th law enforcement officer to be killed in Utah in the line of duty.

“We can never let ourselves forget the sacrifice of the heroic women and men, who have fallen in their service of others,” said Ken Wallentine, Chief of Police for West Jordan City Police Department. “I’m honored to support the Utah 1033 Ride for the recognition and respect of those fallen and their families.”

Wallentine said this is the 3rd annual ride they have held to raise funds to help the 1033 Foundation.

“The 1033 Foundation steps up immediately after an officer is lost and takes care of those critical financial needs to help the family,” said Wallentine. “It lifts an incredible burden off the surviving spouse and the children.”

Wallentine said the funds help with things such as mortgage payments, and other living expenses so that the families can concentrate on what they have to in order to get through their tremendous loss.

“The 1033 Foundation also provides scholarships for the children of fallen officers and other police officer’s children,” said Wallentine. “I really wish we were not needing to do this but we do because the number of officers killed in the line of duty in Utah is continuing to increase and I don’t know if I have the right words to describe how impactful it is to the community.”

For more information about the Utah 1033 Foundation, you can visit their website at Utah1033.org.





















Courtesy Casey Baird

Courtesy Casey Baird

Courtesy Casey Baird

