Hispanic ‘Jaripeo’ rodeo held Sunday at Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A rodeo event which celebrates the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community members during the Days of ’47 Rodeo was held Sunday at the Utah State Fairpark.

People in attendance at the Utah State Fairgrounds saw amazing rodeo performances, musical artists and a message of unity to strengthen cultures.

During the opening ceremony, Real Salt Lake Middlefielder, Sebastian Saucedo was recognized as “Pioneer of the Year” for his impact and involvement with local youth sports.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local non-profit organization.

