Funeral home owner pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with minor

Lonnie Nyman stands next to his lawyer Greg Law while appearing in 3rd District Court on Monday in Salt Lake City, to plead guilty to charges including enticement of a minor, and witness tampering.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Logan funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to attempting to have sex with a minor.

On Monday in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, 45-year-old Lonnie Kent Nyman, originally charged with 11 felonies, pleaded guilty to four third-degree felonies, two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, tampering with a witness and obstruction of justice.

Nyman, of Millville, was charged on October 30, 2018 with several crimes affiliated with his interactions with a 17-year-old boy he met on a dating app.

According to charging documents, Nyman messaged a minor on the dating app Grindr ( a dating app that is commonly used for sexual encounters ) on March 20, 2018. Detectives said Nyman was aware of the minor’s age and knew his identity.

During conversations with the minor, Nyman sent sexually explicit pictures of himself and a video of a man and a woman engaging in sexual intercourse to him, documents state.

According to charging documents, the teen met up with Nyman but after arriving became uncomfortable with Nyman’s behavior and decided to leave before anything happened.

Nyman’s wife found photos of the teen on his iPad and turned them over to police. In a search of the iPad, investigators found screenshots of five males, some believed to be as young as 15, documents state.

Nyman sent a message to the minor and told him his wife had discovered the relationship and maybe going to the police and asked the minor to lie to police if they questioned him, according to documents.

After being arrested, additional charges were filed against Nyman when he allegedly wrote fraudulent checks to pay on credit cards in order to post bail.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 12.

Nyman is still facing charges of second-degree felony communications fraud and issuing a bad check.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.



