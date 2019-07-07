Fire starts after group of people throw lit fireworks out car window

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire started on the North Ogden Divide after a car full of people threw fireworks out the window early Sunday morning.

North Ogden Police and Weber County Sheriffs were dispatched to a brush fire on the North Ogden Divide early at 1:12 a.m. According to witnesses the group of people threw the fireworks over the edge of the first turnout on the North Ogden side.

Police said the vehicle description was given to the police by the witnesses, but the vehicle was traveling too fast to catch a license plate number.

The fire burned about 1/4 acre and was located in oak brush and light grasses.

The fire was contained within ten minutes of fire crews arriving on scene.

“We urge our residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity,” North View Fire District said in a post on their Facebook. “In this case, the witnesses on scene gave a great description of the vehicle involved.”

B-21, E-21, E-22, 3A263, CH-22, North Ogden PD and Weber County Sheriffs were dispatched to a brush fire on the North… Posted by North View Fire District on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Weber County Sheriffs are handling the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anybody that might have additional information about the case can call Weber County Sheriffs office at 801-629-8221.

